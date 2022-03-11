Comerica Bank Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

