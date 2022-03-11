Comerica Bank Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 512,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

