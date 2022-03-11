Comerica Bank Has $2.40 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

