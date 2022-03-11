Comerica Bank Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

