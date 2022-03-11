Comerica Bank Has $2.41 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

