Comerica Bank Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 163.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $25,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

