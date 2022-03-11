Comerica Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,394,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medpace by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.08. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $509,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,252,700.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,022 shares of company stock valued at $49,335,328 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

