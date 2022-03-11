Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of Viad worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viad by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viad by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viad by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

