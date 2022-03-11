Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

