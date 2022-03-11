Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Avaya as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.