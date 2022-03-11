Comerica Bank Purchases 4,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 378,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $31.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

