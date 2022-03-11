Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $67.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

