Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in News were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in News by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.