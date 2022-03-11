Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

