Comerica Bank Sells 11,526 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 117,016 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

