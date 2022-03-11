Comerica Bank Sells 12,213 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

FLS opened at $33.93 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.