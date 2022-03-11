Comerica Bank Sells 4,783 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of CVB Financial worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

