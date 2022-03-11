Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.