Comerica Bank Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $53,172,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110,090 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.80. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.97 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

