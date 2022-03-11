Comerica Bank Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

