Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Update

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CMLEF opened at $9.22 on Friday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

