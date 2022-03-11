Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

