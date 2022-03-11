Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CMTL stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

