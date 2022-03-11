Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BBCP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 34,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.