Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 16,625 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 3,203,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

