Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.57 or 0.06611744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00272979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.00747268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00068123 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00443943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00396290 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

