ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 477,900 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.