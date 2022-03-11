ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $455,111.25 and $19,619.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00224241 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

