Contrasting Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,139.46 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.40%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.