Contrasting AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Opera alerts:

Opera has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Opera and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera -6.28% -0.30% -0.28% AudioEye -51.75% -65.77% -42.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opera and AudioEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $251.46 million 2.25 -$15.78 million ($0.14) -35.07 AudioEye $20.48 million 3.16 -$7.16 million ($1.15) -4.96

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Opera and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 1 0 3.00 AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.23%. AudioEye has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 227.49%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than AudioEye.

About Opera (Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.