Contrasting Compass (COMP) and Its Rivals

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Compass to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Compass alerts:

This table compares Compass and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -2.75 Compass Competitors $2.07 billion $193.14 million 21.69

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Compass Competitors -3.40% -5.04% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 383 1708 2533 80 2.49

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 204.15%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than its rivals.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.