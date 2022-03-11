Contrasting DigitalOcean (DOCN) & Its Competitors

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DigitalOcean to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 DigitalOcean Competitors 1036 4314 9123 293 2.59

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.71%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.91%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% DigitalOcean Competitors -8.60% -16.08% -2.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million -$19.50 million -219.09 DigitalOcean Competitors $7.99 billion $2.10 billion 60.88

DigitalOcean’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

