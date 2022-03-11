Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $16.17 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $866.01 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.17 or 0.00041250 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,996,428 coins and its circulating supply is 53,555,835 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

