Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.98 or 0.06600867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,929.08 or 1.00104424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

