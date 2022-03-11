Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 988.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copa by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Copa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,883,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after buying an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.45. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

