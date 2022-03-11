Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,600 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the February 13th total of 515,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.49.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.71%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

