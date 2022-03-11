Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 3.3%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. 10,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 18,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$56.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.