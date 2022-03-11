Coreto Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,271.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Coreto has a market cap of $3.06 million and $4,271.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.98 or 0.06600867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,929.08 or 1.00104424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.