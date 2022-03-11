Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

GLW stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

