Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cortexyme by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $4.76 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

