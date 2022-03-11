Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 234.9% in February

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the February 13th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

CJREF stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

