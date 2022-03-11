Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.
CRVS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 9,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $9.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.
