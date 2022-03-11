Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

CRVS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 9,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

