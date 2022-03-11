Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $527.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.