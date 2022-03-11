Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 128.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BASE. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $16.20. 22,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.