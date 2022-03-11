Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Short Interest Update

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

CSPLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

