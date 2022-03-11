Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.62

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.62 and last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 52903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.