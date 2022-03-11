Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

