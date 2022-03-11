Cream Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $27.76 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $45.04 or 0.00116043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and $13.82 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

