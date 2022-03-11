Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($16.85)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.43 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.