Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRARY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($16.85)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.43 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
