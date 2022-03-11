Credit Suisse Group Lowers ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 195

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 195 ($2.56) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.64) to GBX 256 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

